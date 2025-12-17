Sexual assault survivors find each other in Facebook group, leading to perpetrator’s conviction

PARKER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bravery of four women has resulted in the conviction of a man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting them.

56-year-old David Kats of Parker was found guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault, the DA's office says.

Prosecutors say his crimes were exposed through a popular Facebook group where local women discuss men they’re dating. The group first became popular for exposing cheaters, but it has since evolved to include warnings about abusive or dangerous men.

Through posts on the page, four survivors of Kats' ultimately learned of their shared experiences; the district attorney's office says each of them had met with Kats, but after being served drinks by him, blacked out and were sexually assaulted. The women then banded together and contacted the Parker Police Department.

“The bravery these women demonstrated by taking the stand and facing this predator cannot be overstated,” said Chief Deputy DA Danielle Jaramillo. “Because of their courage, David Kats will finally be held accountable for the harm he caused.”

According to prosecutors, Parker police searched Kats' home and found "numerous substances used to incapacitate victims."

The district attorney's office says that during the trial, Kats claimed everything was consensual, but the court was shown text messages from victims confronting him about being drugged.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 23rd, and faces anything from probation to life in prison, the DA's office says.

“Despite the nature of the predatory conduct and the 17 convictions, Colorado’s offender-friendly legislature makes these 17 offenses…wait for it…probation-eligible. Our hope is that the court takes a view of justice that sends a message to other sexual predators that prison is the only just outcome for behavior like this," District Attorney George Brauchler said.

