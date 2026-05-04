Steve’s Garden arrives at KRDO13’s Backyard

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- We are in for big weather changes as we head into the next couple of days here in southern Colorado. That's a big concern for many who have already taken their gardening skills outdoors, despite the saying "Don't plant outside before Mother's Day." One of those who did was our very own Stormtracker13 Meteorologist, who officially has "Steve's Garden" in the backyard of our KRDO News Studios.

It's been a project several weeks in the making. "We've got vegetables and hers, everything from peppers, jalapenos, cilantro, and basil, pretty much everything you will need to make some homemade salsa Colorado style," said Stormtracker13 Meteorologist Roldan. " That's going to be our goal with this garden," said Roldan.

Roldan said, like many people who started their gardens early, he's already encountered some hiccups. He started planting his garden last week, and literally two hours later, a hailstorm dropped pea-sized hail on the vegetable planters.

With the cold and snow approaching, he recommends covering those sensitive plants with blankets or even some empty containers, which should protect them from the cold.

Steve will be growing his veggies all summer long. Be sure to follow his updates on KRDO13, and on social media. Send him your garden pictures, gardening secrets, and your favorite recipes to news@krdo.com

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