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19-year-old killed in Colorado Springs shooting identified

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today at 3:35 PM
Published 3:33 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office (EPSO) has identified the 19-year-old victim killed in a shooting on April 26 near the 2800 block of North Powers Boulevard as Cortez Mason Jr.

According to police, they responded to a shooting around 12:21 a.m. and found three victims, all suffering at least one gunshot wound. CSPD says an adult male and a juvenile female were taken to the hospital in stable conditions.

Mason Jr was treated on scene but died from his injuries, says police.

CSPD asks that anyone with information involving this shooting call (719) 444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

This was the 5th homicide in Colorado Springs this year, confirms law enforcement.

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Article Topic Follows: News
Adult male
Cortez Mason Jr.
Crime Stoppers Tip Line
el paso county coroners office
hospital
Juvenile female
law enforcement
North Powers Boulevard
police

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