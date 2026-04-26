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1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Colorado Springs

krdo
By
today at 9:06 AM
Published 8:24 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two people are recovering in the hospital, and one man is dead after a shooting on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of North Powers Boulevard at 12:31 a.m. When they arrived, police say they found three victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.

Two of the victims, an adult man and a juvenile girl, were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition. But the third victim, an adult man, died from his injuries.

At this time there is no suspect information and this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department.

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Marina Garcia

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