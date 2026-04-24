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EPSO investigating early morning shooting during attempted car break-in

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
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Published 9:59 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is investigating a shooting that left one victim shot in the chest after they allegedly confronted three people attempting to break into their car.

EPSO says they received multiple reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. on April 19 near Doris Drive and Security Boulevard, where they found a victim with a gunshot wound.

According to law enforcement, the victim told deputies that they were shot after confronting three people breaking into their car. The victim was taken to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

EPSO provided the above map as a locator

EPSO is asking anyone with information or those who witnessed similar vehicle break-ins in the area to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.

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