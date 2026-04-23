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Attorney says family of Boulder attack suspect to be released from ICE custody today

KRDO, Boulder PD
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Published 11:21 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The attorney representing the family of the 45-year-old man accused of setting people on fire in an antisemitic attack in Boulder says the family is expected to be released today, April 23.

Attorney Eric Lee announced on April 20 that a federal judge had ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release the family.

Mohamed Soliman was arrested and charged with a slew of both federal and state crimes, including murder, after being accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a crowd of people gathered on Boulder's Pearl Street on June 1 for a demonstration in support of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Among the victims was an 82-year-old woman who later died from her injuries.

After his arrest, his family was swept up into ICE custody. Soliman and his family lived in Colorado Springs at the time of the reported attack. The Department of Homeland Security says the family entered the country from Egypt, but Soliman, who listed his wife and children as dependents, later overstayed his visa.

Soliman's family, which includes his wife and five children, has condemned the alleged attack, and says they did not know of his plans.

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Abby Smith

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