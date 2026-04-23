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Tracking fire danger, another windy day with cooler temps

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 3:41 AM

TODAY: A cold front drops temps to the 60s and 70s Thursday. Winds will still gust 20-40 MPH across much of Southern Colorado prompting widespread Red Flag Warnings again.

EXTENDED: We stay cooler in the 60s and 70s with overnight lows around freezing and precipitation chances picking up by the end of the weekend into early next week.

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Julia Donovan

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