Skip to Content
News

Family of Boulder arson suspect to be released from ICE custody, judge rules

KRDO, Boulder PD
By
today at 6:34 PM
Published 6:32 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A federal judge has ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release the family of the 45-year-old man accused of setting people on fire in an antisemitic attack in Boulder.

Mohamed Soliman was swiftly arrested, charged with a slew of both federal and state crimes, including murder. Among the victims was an 82-year-old woman who later died from her injuries.

But nearly as quickly as Soliman was arrested, his family was swept up into ICE custody. Soliman and his family lived in Colorado Springs at the time of the reported attack. The Department of Homeland Security says the family entered the country from Egypt, but Soliman, who listed his wife and children as dependents, later overstayed his visa.

Soliman's family, which includes his wife and five children, have condemed the alleged attack, and say they did not know of his plans.

Eric Lee, the family’s attorney, wrote on X that he was thrilled to report the family’s petition had been granted.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.