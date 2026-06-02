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Pueblo South High School warns community about alleged fundraising scam

Pixabay via MGN
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New
Published 11:04 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo South High School is warning community members about an individual allegedly going door-to-door claiming to be a teacher at the school while soliciting donations and fundraising support.

In a community alert shared, school officials said the individual is not affiliated with Pueblo South High School and that the fundraising effort has no connection to the school's students, staff, programs, or activities.

School leaders emphasized that Pueblo South High School does not conduct door-to-door fundraising through individual staff members.

Officials said any legitimate fundraising activities connected to the school are communicated through official school channels.

The school is encouraging residents to use caution if approached by anyone claiming to represent Pueblo South High School and asking for money or personal information.

"If you are approached by someone claiming to represent Pueblo South High School and you have concerns about the legitimacy of the request, please do not provide money or personal information and contact the school directly for verification," the school said in its alert.

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