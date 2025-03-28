Skip to Content
PUEBLO PD: Man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run

today at 12:49 PM
Published 12:56 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, March 26, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3700 block of Lake Avenue for an auto/pedestrian crash.

According to the PPD, when officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. The next day, a suspect and vehicle were located.

The PPD said 41-year-old Brandon Zullo was arrested and charged with hit-and-run causing death and tampering with evidence.

No further information about the incident or arrest is available at this time.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

