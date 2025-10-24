EPSO seeking additional victims after man arrested for child sexual exploitation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) believes there could be other victims out there after they arrested a man for child sexual exploitation.

EPSO says they have arrested 63-year-old Richard Vasquez on several charges after a report by the Department of Human Services led them to believe he had sexually assaulted a child.

EPSO says their investigation led them to the 7000 block of Notre Way, where the alleged crimes occurred.

"Detectives determined Vasquez had access to other children in the Pikes Peak region and believe additional victims may exist," the sheriff's office said.

He was booked on the following charges, according to EPSO:

• Sexual Exploitation of a Child

• Sexual Assault of a Child

• Unlawful Sexual Contact

• Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust

The sheriff's office says they believe there could be other people who were allegedly victimized by Vasquez.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been a victim is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.