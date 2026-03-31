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Pueblo man found unconscious in car with drugs and weapon arrested

Pueblo Police
By
Updated
today at 2:54 PM
Published 2:52 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 31-year-old male was arrested after Pueblo police say they found several substances and a weapon inside his vehicle.

Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says around 8:10 a.m. on March 30, near the 1400 block of Palmer Street, they responded to a report of a male slumped over in his vehicle, not moving.

According to law enforcement, they located a gray sedan and a male, later identified as Jonah Vigil, who appeared to be unconscious in the driver's seat. Officers say they saw drug paraphernalia on and around Vigil.

Police say they safely removed Vigil from his car, and once he was out, they found 46.9g of fentanyl, 111.5g of methamphetamines, 1g of cocaine, over $2,000 and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Vigil was booked on the following charges according to PPD:

  • Special offender
  • Distribution of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a weapon by a previous offender
  • Prohibited use of a weapon

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Abby Smith

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