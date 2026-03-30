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Career criminal sentenced to 6 years in prison for assault, strangulation of two Colorado women

23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office
By
New
Published 9:26 AM

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) - After being found guilty in January of two counts of felony strangulation and two counts of assault, a judge has now sentenced 40-year-old Zebediah Joseph Scales to six years in prison.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, Scales, a Texas resident, was inside the home of a woman he had been dating on Nov. 2, 2024. The woman was taking a bath and speaking to a female friend in the bathroom when Scales barged in and accused her of cheating on him. Scales left for a short time before returning to drag the woman out of the bathtub.

Reports say that when the woman's friend intervened, Scales violently threw her to the ground, causing her to hit her head on the bathroom floor. Scales then violently grabbed both women around the throat and attempted to strangle them. It was only afterward that one of the victims was able to call 911.

A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy responded to the scene and noticed deep bruising on the friend's neck. Scales reportedly told the deputy that he didn't know what happened and that he was asleep at the time of the assault.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office labeled Scales as a "career criminal" due to his extensive history of prior convictions for assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple drug offenses. While awaiting trial, Scales fled back to Texas. He was eventually apprehended and extradited to Douglas County.

“This outcome is a direct result of the meticulous work of our deputies who first arrived on the scene and the relentless dedication of our detectives who followed every lead to uncover the truth,” said Weekly. “I also want to extend my sincere gratitude to the District Attorney’s Office for their expert prosecution. Together we have secured justice for the victims and ensured a dangerous individual is held accountable for the trauma they inflicted.” - Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly

“The sentence proves that violence against women will not be tolerated in our community,” said Tucker.
“Thanks to the judge and the brave victims who came forward, this defendant will be held fully accountable for his actions.” - Deputy District Attorney Lindsay Tucker

“Add Scales to the growing list of criminals who think they can come here to victimize us and their flee their earned justice, only to find themselves in a Douglas County courthouse before heading to prison,” said Brauchler. “Courageous victims, relentless law enforcement, and prosecutors and courts who still believe in right and wrong, and good and evil- each of these makes our community safe and
special.” - District Attorney George Brauchler

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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