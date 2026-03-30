Career criminal sentenced to 6 years in prison for assault, strangulation of two Colorado women

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) - After being found guilty in January of two counts of felony strangulation and two counts of assault, a judge has now sentenced 40-year-old Zebediah Joseph Scales to six years in prison.

According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, Scales, a Texas resident, was inside the home of a woman he had been dating on Nov. 2, 2024. The woman was taking a bath and speaking to a female friend in the bathroom when Scales barged in and accused her of cheating on him. Scales left for a short time before returning to drag the woman out of the bathtub.

Reports say that when the woman's friend intervened, Scales violently threw her to the ground, causing her to hit her head on the bathroom floor. Scales then violently grabbed both women around the throat and attempted to strangle them. It was only afterward that one of the victims was able to call 911.

A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy responded to the scene and noticed deep bruising on the friend's neck. Scales reportedly told the deputy that he didn't know what happened and that he was asleep at the time of the assault.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office labeled Scales as a "career criminal" due to his extensive history of prior convictions for assault, assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple drug offenses. While awaiting trial, Scales fled back to Texas. He was eventually apprehended and extradited to Douglas County.