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Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun during attempted robbery in east Colorado Springs

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Published 9:05 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man was arrested late Friday night after police say he pointed a gun at someone during an attempted robbery in east Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded around 11:05 p.m. Friday to the 3800 block of Radiant Drive for a report of a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a group of people in a parking lot physically restraining a man. Police detained the suspect and recovered a 9mm Beretta handgun.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly flashed the gun from his waistband and later pointed it at the victim while demanding money.

Police say no one was injured and nothing was stolen during the incident.

Officers arrested Wilber Chilel-Hernandez in connection with the case.

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Samantha Hildebrandt

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