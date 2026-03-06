Police looking for suspect after juvenile seriously injured in shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say they are looking for a suspect after a juvenile was shot and seriously injured Thursday night at a home in southeast Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 10:08 p.m. on March 5, officers were dispatched to a home in the 4200 block of Morley Drive, near the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and South Academy Boulevard, for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene, where they found a juvenile with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for the "serious but non life-threatening" injury, CSPD said.

Police say reports indicate the victim was shot by an "acquaintance," but that suspect has yet to be identified.

Due to the nature of the investigation, CSPD Assault and AVOU detectives were notified and assumed the investigation.

