Woman arrested after driving wrong way on I-25, leading deputies on pursuit

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement arrested a 42-year-old woman in Fountain after she allegedly drove the wrong way on I-25 and then refused to stop for El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) deputies.

According to EPSO, around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, they received multiple calls of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25.

Deputies say they located Gloria Ramos Pena's car near the South Academy Boulevard exit, traveling on the wrong side of the road. According to EPSO, Pena refused to stop after the deputy activated their emergency lights.

EPSO says due to the risk of a head-on collision, the deputy used his patrol unit to force Pena's car into the center median. Law enforcement confirms that no one was injured.

Pena was arrested on the following charges, according to EPSO:

Felony vehicular eluding

Driving under the influence

Driving under the influence per-se

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

License for drivers (driving without a license)

and multiple other traffic-related offenses

She was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $2,000 bond confirms EPSO.

