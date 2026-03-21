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Weather Video

Weather Alert: dry and breezy conditions continue

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Updated
today at 9:21 AM
Published 5:15 AM

Red Flag Warning from 11AM to 11PM today due to dry and breezy conditions, gust up to 45 mph possible. This warning is along the I-25 corridor, the High Country, and Baca County in the Eastern Plains.

Today we will continue to have above normal temperatures. We will have highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 80s. We will more than likely break records today due our forecasted highs being way higher than our current records.

Tonight we will continue with the warmth we will have lows in the 40s to 50s for Southern Colorado, some hometowns in the High Country will have lows in the 30s.

A cold front will come through Sunday dropping temperatures into the 70s across Southern Colorado. It will be breezy at times with gust up to 25mph possible.

Temperatures will increase slightly on Monday with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees. We will have highs in the 80s by Tuesday.

By the middle of the work week highs will be in the 80s to 90s. Fire Weather concerns will make a return.

Thursday highs will fall into the 70s to 80s and they will continue to fall into the 60s to 70s Friday.

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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