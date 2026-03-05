PPD: Suspect attempts to access police department parking lot, tries to ram officer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says it has arrested a man who is accused of trying to access a police department parking lot and later allegedly tried to ram an officer's patrol car.

The police department said just after midnight on Thursday, the suspect was "attempting to access the police department's secure parking lot." The department said the man left the area in a car, but an officer later saw him driving on Abriendo Avenue.

The department alleges that the suspect then attempted to ram the officer's car head-on and drove off, heading southbound on I-25. The suspect allegedly tried to hit the officer's car a second time.

The Pueblo Police Department said they ultimately found the suspect's car unoccupied at a local convenience store. The suspect, now identified as Jacob Shoptaugh, was inside the store, and police say they took him into custody. The department says he faces attempted vehicular assault, reckless driving, and felony eluding charges.

