Polis hints at possible clemency for Tina Peters, comparing sentencing to former state senator’s

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) appears to be signaling that he is open to granting some form of clemency to Tina Peters, the former Mesa County clerk currently behind bars for her role in a data-breach scheme following the 2020 election.

On Tuesday night, Polis took to X to highlight the disparity between Peters’ conviction and the recent sentencing of former state Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis. He noted that although both were convicted of the same charge, Peters received a nine-year prison term, while Lewis was sentenced to probation.

In the post, Polis suggests that Peters may have been harshly sentenced.

"It is not lost on me that [Lewis] was convicted of the exact same felony charge as Tina Peters — attempting to influence a public official — and yet Tina Peters, as a non-violent first time offender got a nine year sentence. Justice in Colorado and America needs to be applied evenly, you never know when you might need to depend on the rule of law. This is the context I am using as I consider cases like this that have sentencing disparities, which is why I have extended the deadline for clemency applications until April 3rd," Polis writes in part.

Although both former elected officials were convicted of multiple felony counts, including attempts to influence a public official, the circumstances of their cases differ significantly.

According to our Denver news partners, 9NEWS, in late January, Lewis was convicted of four felonies for submitting fake letters of support to the Colorado Senate Ethics Committee during an investigation into claims she was mistreating her staff.

Lewis was convicted on all four felony charges against her, including three counts of forgery and one count of attempt to influence a public servant. She was sentenced to two years of probation.

Meanwhile, Peters was convicted after allowing an unauthorized man affiliated with election denier Mike Lindell to access Mesa County election software. Photos of the software then circulated on right-wing websites, according to ABC News. Peters has claimed that the scheme was intended to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Peters was found guilty on seven state charges – four of them felonies – including conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, official misconduct, violation of duty, and failure to comply with the Secretary of State's requirements. She was sentenced to nine years behind bars.

Since her incarceration, Peters has been at the center of a pressure campaign from the Trump administration, which has urged state officials to transfer her into federal custody. President Trump has repeatedly pressured federal officials to intervene, taking to Truth Social to call Peters an “innocent political prisoner” and urging the DOJ to "take all necessary action" to secure her release.

In December, Trump posted on Truth Social that he was granting Peters a "full pardon," but legal experts were quick to point out that the president does not have the power to pardon state charges.

