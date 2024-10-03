Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years behind bars

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters learned that she is going to prison after being convicted of several felony charges in an election computer breach case.

According to court proceedings, Peters has been sentenced to eight and a half years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. After she completes that sentence, she will serve six months in jail, for a total of nine years behind bars.

In August, Peters was convicted of seven out of 10 counts, including four felonies, in a security breach of her county’s election computer system.

Peters was found guilty on the following charges: