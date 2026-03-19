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Weather

Tracking record heat for the rest of the week

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 3:43 AM

TODAY: Temperatures warm a few more degrees with a forecasted high of 83 degrees in Colorado Springs and 86 in Pueblo. If we hit these temps, it'll be the hottest March day ever recorded in the Springs; Pueblo will tie its March record high. Winds stay breezy.

TOMORROW: We warm EVEN MORE. We're forecasting a high of 84 in Colorado Springs and 87 in Pueblo. Some areas across the Plains could see 90s! Winds stay light.

EXTENDED: Saturday brings widespread fire danger with gustier winds 20-40 MPH and the hottest temperatures of this heat wave (AKA the hottest temps ever recorded in March, possibly by a landslide). We could see temperatures in the high 80s/low 90s in El Paso County. Low 90s are even more likely in Pueblo and across the Plains. Please refrain from open burner or even smoking outside; cigarette butts should be discarded of indoors. A cold front drops temps back to the 60s and 70s Sunday.

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Julia Donovan

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