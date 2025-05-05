‘Take all necessary action’: President Trump calls for DOJ to release former Colorado clerk Tina Peters from prison

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In a post to Truth Social Monday, President Donald Trump urged the U.S. Department of Justice to “take all necessary action” to secure the release of former Mesa County election clerk Tina Peters from prison.

In October 2024, Peters was sentenced to serve nine years behind bars after being found guilty for her involvement in a data-breach scheme she claimed was aimed at proving widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

READ MORE: Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years behind bars

In a Truth Social post on Monday evening, Trump described Peters as an "innocent political prisoner" and accused Colorado Democrats of unjustly targeting her.

"This is a Communist persecution by the Radical Left Democrats to cover up their Election crimes and misdeeds in 2020," Trump wrote in the post.

Prosecutors and state officials have maintained that Peters' sentencing was based solely on evidence and wasn't politically motivated – notably, Peters’ case was prosecuted by a Republican district attorney.

In the post, Trump also criticized Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, alleging that he was overlooking crimes committed by undocumented immigrants while targeting Peters.

"Radical Left Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser ignores Illegals committing Violent Crimes like Rape and Murder in his State and, instead, jailed Tina Peters, a 69-year-old Gold Star mother who worked to expose and document Democrat Election Fraud," the post read in part.

The president then wrote that he was directing the DOJ to "take all necessary action" to help secure Peters' release.

The DOJ is already reviewing Colorado's prosecution of Peters. In March, the Justice Department filed a statement detailing that "reasonable concerns" had been raised about various aspects of her case, and said they would be reviewing her prosecution in search of "abuses of the criminal justice process."

