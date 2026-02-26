Skip to Content
News

Pueblo Police Department investigating shooting off 14th Street

KRDO
By
Published 8:53 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said it is investigating an early morning shooting off 14th Street.

The department said it was called about the shooting in the 2800 block of E. 14th Street around 3:26 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say inside the home, they found one deceased person and another surviving person who was shot. The injured victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, PPD said.

The police department is still investigating and has not yet released a suspect description.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.