Pueblo Police Department investigating shooting off 14th Street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said it is investigating an early morning shooting off 14th Street.

The department said it was called about the shooting in the 2800 block of E. 14th Street around 3:26 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say inside the home, they found one deceased person and another surviving person who was shot. The injured victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, PPD said.

The police department is still investigating and has not yet released a suspect description.

