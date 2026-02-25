Skip to Content
Three arrested in Pueblo during joint operation; two stolen vehicles recovered

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department reports that an operation with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations around 8 a.m. on Feb. 24 led to the arrest of three near the 400 block of S. Monument Ave.

Arrest details according to the police.

  • 53-year-old Roger Smith for 4 Misdemeanor and 2 Felony warrants;
  • 42-year-old Ryan May for 2 Felony warrants; and
  • 41-year-old Jennifer Redfern for 1 Misdemeanor warrant.

According to the police, they also located two stolen vehicles during the operation: a 2004 silver Lincoln sedan and a 2012 Monaco Vesta Motorhome.

Abby Smith

