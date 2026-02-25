Fire burns on Fort Carson, smoke visible

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Fort Carson officials confirmed to KRDO13 that there is a presence of a fire within Fort Carson’s training area. If you are driving along I-25 or Highway 115, a Fort Carson spokesperson tells us you can expect to continue seeing smoke.

On post, officials say the Fort Carson Fire Department is actively responding and receiving assets and support from city and county partners.

A Fort Carson spokesperson said no injuries have been reported and no infrastructure has been impacted by the fire.

They are working to determine the size of the fire and will provide updates as more information becomes available, said a Fort Carson spokesperson.

This is not the first time a fire has caused smoke to be visible from Fort Carson.

