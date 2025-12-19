Smoke visible from fire on Fort Carson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson fire crews are responding to a fire within the base's impact training area as of Friday afternoon.

Fort Carson released the following statement regarding the fire:

“Fort Carson fire crews are aware of and are monitoring a fire within the impact area portion of the training area. There are no injuries reported and no current threats to buildings. The size of the fire is unknown at this time.”

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirms that smoke is visible around this area, but no active fires are burning within city limits.

