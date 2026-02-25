Tracking fire danger again & mtn snow
TODAY: It's another windy day with 70+ degree highs along and east of I-25. Meanwhile, snowfall continues across the mountains Wednesday. Only a couple showers could spill into the Pikes Peak Region. Winds will continue to gust 20-40 MPH along and east of I-25, with higher gusts in the High Country.
EXTENDED: Expect fire danger to stick with us for the next several days as warm, windy and mostly dry weather continues. We're well above average in the 60's and 70's through next weekend.