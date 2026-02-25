Skip to Content
Weather

Tracking fire danger again & mtn snow

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 4:58 AM

TODAY: It's another windy day with 70+ degree highs along and east of I-25. Meanwhile, snowfall continues across the mountains Wednesday. Only a couple showers could spill into the Pikes Peak Region. Winds will continue to gust 20-40 MPH along and east of I-25, with higher gusts in the High Country.

EXTENDED: Expect fire danger to stick with us for the next several days as warm, windy and mostly dry weather continues. We're well above average in the 60's and 70's through next weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.