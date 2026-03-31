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Tracking wetter weather ahead!

what to expect
krdo
By
Published 3:56 AM

TODAY: Tuesday will bring big changes as a cold front begins to move through the area in the morning. Highs drop around ten degrees to the 60s and 70s with a chance of rain across lower lying areas and snow showers in the High Country.

TOMORROW: Rain showers ramp up across lower lying areas. Mountain snow persists with Winter Weather Advisories in place across the High Country due to low visibility and slick roads. Winds will likely keep blowing around 20-40 MPH. Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday.

EXTENDED: Thursday will bring drier and warmer conditions along and east of I-25 with highs in the 70s and 80s. Expect a little more mountain snow. We're tracking another system Friday and Saturday that looks to bring wicked winds and cooler temps in the 40s and 50s, but only a few additional showers. We'll keep you updated on impacts and timing as we get closer.

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Julia Donovan

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