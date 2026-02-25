Skip to Content
Denver high school evacuated due to grass fire; multiple roads closed

Thornton PD
today at 12:44 PM
THORNTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement announces that a Denver high school has been evacuated due to a grass fire, which has closed multiple roads in the area.

According to the Thornton Police Department, Pinnacle High School and nearby businesses have been evacuated. Police say that officers are performing door-to-door evacuations in neighborhoods to the northeast of the fire.

Law enforcement reports that I-25 is closed in both directions between Thornton Parkway and 84th Avenue as a precautionary measure due to limited visibility.

Those evacuating are asked to go to Water World.

Abby Smith

