Seniors at StoneCreek of Flying Horse surprised with therapy dog visit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Seniors at StoneCreek of Flying Horse were surprised with therapy dogs.

The dogs offer comfort, companionship, and notably help with memory care.

"Dog therapy provides seniors with tactile interaction and stress relief through animal companionship," read a press release from StoneCreek of Flying Horse.

According to researchers at UC Davis, animals can help seniors ease feelings of loneliness and reduce stress and anxiety.

“The therapy dogs brought something different to the day for our residents,” said Veronica Baugh, Memory Care Coordinator at StoneCreek of Flying Horse. “It was a surprise visit, which made it even better. Residents who wanted to spend time with the dogs got that chance, and the dogs were great with everyone. It’s the kind of thing that really changes the mood for the better."

