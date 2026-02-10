ABSOLUTELY COLORADO: Community rallies to send girl to summer camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Meet Taylor, who is headed to camp this summer thanks to an outpouring of support from her neighbors!

The camp is Easter Seals Rocky Mountain Village, which caters to special-needs campers, providing specially trained staff who can give them the love and summer fun they so richly deserve.

Courtesy: GoFundMe fundraiser

Taylor's mother, Rebecca, says that there are few activities her daughter enjoys, but she loves camp, which led her to take a chance in asking the community to help make it to camp. Within a few days, the fundraiser exceeded the $1,500 goal to cover enrollment.

Rebecca sent out a huge thank-you to everyone who made her funding effort a big success.

"Taylor is going to camp!! This would have not happened without the generosity of so many! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me, and my special girl," Rebecca wrote on GoFundMe.

