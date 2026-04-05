Trump threatens Iran with a new deadline: What we know about the war, now in its 6th week
By Jessie Yeung, CNN
(CNN) — It’s been an eventful weekend, as the US-Israel war with Iran stretches into a sixth week. US President Donald Trump has once again issued an ultimatum for Tehran, after a successful high-stakes mission to rescue a US service member stranded in Iran after his jet was shot down.
Meanwhile, strikes continue, the humanitarian crisis grows, and the global economy remains volatile. Here’s the latest.
What are the main headlines?
- Trump’s deadline: Trump appeared to set a new deadline for Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz. “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time,” he wrote, after issuing a profane message renewing threats to bomb key Iranian infrastructure, including power plants, if Tehran does not comply. Targeting critical civilian infrastructure could be considered a war crime. Trump has declared and then modified deadlines for the opening of the strait multiple times.
- Tehran’s response: Senior Iranian officials issued their own threats in response and said the strait will remain blocked until Iran receives payment for war damages.
- Daring rescue operation: The US airman shot down over Iran evaded capture for more than a day, hiding alone and scaling rugged terrain as a massive rescue effort unfolded, officials told CNN. The rescue involved hundreds of American military and intelligence personnel, including special operations forces and CIA operatives who mounted a deception campaign to throw off potential Iranian captors.
- Trump press conference: Trump said he would speak to reporters about the rescue operation at a news conference in the White House at 1 p.m. ET Monday. He also offered some new details on the crew member, whom he described as “seriously wounded.”
- Diplomatic efforts: Behind the scenes, sources say Oman has held talks with Iran about the Strait of Hormuz, while Pakistan and Egypt have worked to keep communications open between Washington and Tehran.
What’s happening on the ground?
- Toll in Lebanon: At least 11 people, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon, local officials and media said. As of Sunday, more than 1,460 people have been killed since the war began, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Meanwhile, some Israeli far-right lawmakers say the military’s plan to destroy Lebanese border villages doesn’t go far enough – demanding that Israel draw a “new security border” and expel hundreds of thousands of Lebanese civilians who live south of the proposed line.
- Strikes in Israel: Two people were killed in the Israeli city of Haifa after a missile struck a seven-story building, with emergency workers still searching for two more missing persons early Monday. Separately, videos captured by a CNN producer in Jerusalem early Monday showed missiles traveling through the night sky.
- Tehran hit: At least 13 people were killed by a US-Israeli attack early Monday on two residential buildings in Baharestan County, a densely populated area southwest of Tehran, according to state media. Videos shared by the Iranian Red Crescent Society show rescue crews digging through rubble at what the aid agency described as the site of an airstrike in Tehran.
- Diplomats targeted: Iranian-linked militias targeted US diplomats and facilities in Iraq in two overnight attacks, a State Department spokesperson said, although they did not specify the exact locations of the attacks.
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