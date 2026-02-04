PCSO former deputy arrested for sexual assault on a child and sexual abuse material

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reports that a former detention deputy assigned to transportation has been arrested after an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.

PCSO says that in December 2025, they were informed that sheriff’s deputy Andrew Ward had allegedly sexually assaulted a child. The sheriff's office says it immediately placed Ward on administrative leave and began internal and criminal investigations.

PCSO confirms that Ward had been employed with the sheriff's office since June 2014.

During the investigation, PCSO says they identified two child victims, with the most recent incident occurring in 2020. The investigation also found that Ward was allegedly in possession of child sexual abuse material and had multiple electronic devices with "a substantial and extensive volume" of child sexual abuse material.

PCSO states the investigation led to Ward's termination in January 2026, and that he was arrested on Feb. 4 and is being held without bond.

According to law enforcment Ward was arrested on the following charges:

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, 2 counts

Sexual exploitation of a child, 8 counts, class 4 felony

Sexual exploitation of a child, 5 counts, class 5 felony

“The allegations in this case are deeply troubling, and my foremost concern is for the victims,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “When these allegations were brought to our attention, immediate action was taken. This individual was placed on administrative leave, a thorough investigation was initiated, and the case was pursued without hesitation. This type of conduct has no place in this agency or in our community, and we remain committed to holding individuals accountable while protecting the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of the victims.”

