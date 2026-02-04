Absolutely Colorado: Utility provider offering dozens of local students scholarships

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- One local utility provider is offering high school students a unique opportunity through a scholarship that is Absolutely Colorado, but the deadline is fast approaching.

According to San Isabel Electric, the program includes a full-tuition lineworker scholarship and scholarships for vocational, trade, certificate programs, and four-year degrees.

Officials say that last year nearly every student who applied received a scholarship, emphasizing that students do not need straight A's to be considered.

Minimum eligibility requirements:

Must receive electricity from San Isabel Electric

Must reside in Colorado

2.0+ GPA for vocational, trade, or certificate programs

3.0+ GPA for four‑year degree programs

Application requirements:

Two letters of recommendation

A one‑page résumé

A copy of their transcript

A 750‑word essay

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Feb. 15. To apply, click here.

“This is an opportunity students should not overlook,” said Board of Directors President Jacque Sikes. “We encourage all students who are furthering their education to apply. We want to support you.”

