Felony suspect in custody escapes from Colorado Springs hospital, caught hiding in hot tub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reports that a suspect in custody on felony charges escaped by breaking through a restroom ceiling while being seen at a local hospital around 4:48 p.m. on Feb. 3.

CSPD says that the suspect, Brandon Wilson, allegedly ran from Penrose Hospital after escaping through the ceiling. Officers in the area report that they were stopped by an individual who said the suspect had broken into his house, and when confronted, ran south from the hospital.

According to police, a containment area was established, and another community member called to report that the suspect had broken into her backyard and was hiding in her covered hot tub.

Police say Wilson peacefully surrendered with the assistance of K9.

This article will be updated with a mugshot once received.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.