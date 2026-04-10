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Pueblo man recovering after being shot by neighbor, according to PPD

Pueblo Police Department
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New
Published 10:39 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Detectives arrested 22-year-old Cody Walters in connection with a shooting incident that took place in the 1700 block of East 10th Street.

On April 8, 2026, at approximately 5:45 a.m., Pueblo Police officers say they were dispatched to East 10th Street following reports of a shooting.

Officers say when they got there, they saw a man lying in front of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to PPD, the investigation revealed that a disturbance had occurred between two neighboring families. Both families confirmed that their dispute had been ongoing and ultimately escalated to this violent incident, PPD said.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to officers. Police say ShotSpotter technology recorded four rounds fired during this incident. The Non-Fatal Shooting Team is investigating.

Walters faces charges of 1st Degree Assault and two counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, with a bond set at $250,000 cash-only, said PPD.

On Friday, KRDO13 is speaking with the man who was shot. We will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 4 and 5 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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