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Tracking More Showers and Storms in Southern Colorado

KRDO
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New
Published 3:13 PM

Tonight we can expect to see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain will be south of Pueblo near the New Mexico Border. We will see lows dipping down into the lower 40's.

Saturday will bring partly sunny skies with a better chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours. We will see high temperatures in the lower 70s for most areas. The best chance of storms will remain in far Southern Colorado, with some stronger storms in the southeast plains.

Sunday will bring us drier conditions, with some breezy conditions in the afternoon. We will have to watch the Fire Weather Conditions. Highs will climb into the lower 70s.

On Monday, we should enjoy mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next chance of cooler weather arrives on Tuesday. We could see a rain/snow mixture on Tuesday morning, followed by afternoon showers. Highs will climb to near 60 degrees.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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