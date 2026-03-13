Skip to Content
Police searching for school employee accused of sexually assaulting teenage student over months

Greeley Police Department
GREELEY, Colo. (KRDO) – Police in Greeley are currently searching for a former employee of Greeley-Evans School District 6 who is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage student over several months.

According to the Greeley Police Department (GPD), on Thursday, Feb. 12, officers responded to the 2000 block of 6th Avenue after receiving reports of a sexual assault involving 34-year-old Brenda Meza and a 13-year-old student.

During the course of the investigation, police determined the alleged sexual abuse had occurred over several months. Police say Meza is currently wanted on several felony charges, but attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful.

School District 6 tells our Denver news partners at 9NEWS that Meza had served as the secretary at Franklin Middle School since 2020. She was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 12 before ultimately being fired on Feb. 25.

Anyone with information on Meza's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Officer Zach Eberhard at Zach.Eberhard@greeleypd.com or 970-502-2186.

