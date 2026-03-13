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Weather

High winds over the weekend

KRDO
By
Published 3:37 PM

Today: The possibility to get 30 mph gusts remains over the I-25 corridor. Relative humidity is still low causing a red flag warning for all of Eastern Colorado until 8 pm. The winds begin to calm as we head into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow: Winds will be extremely high. Red flag warning conditions will be in place from 10 am until 10 pm. 55 mph gusts are possible for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s for El Paso County but the winds will be persistent. Looking to peak around 2-4 pm.

Sunday: There is a good chance to see some flurries in Colorado Springs before noon. The precipitation for the Springs will most likely come from 2-6 am. The norther high country will likely see some small snow showers linger through the morning. All areas expected to clear out for the evening as we settle into another dry work week.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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