Man accused of eluding law enforcement several times arrested after crash in snowy conditions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says it has arrested a man accused of eluding law enforcement on multiple occasions. 19-year-old David Christman faces several charges after reported incidents in a Scion tC.

Deputies say they saw the driver on Jan. 24 and recognized that his car was believed to have been involved in "several" eluding incidents.

In this latest incident, deputies say that they attempted to pull him over, but he fled. Deputies did not pursue, but say they saw him about two hours later, and he was allegedly driving recklessly and ran a red light. Troopers were called in to assist, but it was not until hours later that it was seen once again. EPSO says the car had continued onto Aeroplaza Drive, "rapidly accelerated" and crashed amid snowy conditions. Law enforcement was then able to take him into custody.

“This incident reflects the importance of strong collaboration between law-enforcement agencies and the discipline to exercise patience in the interest of public safety,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal in a release. “By working closely with our partners at the Colorado State Patrol and maintaining a coordinated, measured response, deputies were able to bring this situation to a safe conclusion without injuries. These outcomes are the result of teamwork, communication, and a shared commitment to protecting our community.”

Christman was released on a $4,000 bond, and EPSO says he faces the following charges:

Felony Eluding (3 counts)

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangerment

Multiple additional traffic violations

