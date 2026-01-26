Man accused of fleeing Chaffee County deputy at speeds up to 121 miles per hour in DUI arrest

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old man faces a number of charges after allegedly fleeing from a deputy while reportedly under the influence.

The sheriff's office says on Thursday, Jan. 22, a deputy saw a pickup truck speeding down Highway 291, allegedly at 66 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

When the deputy tried to pull the suspect over, the driver fled, even hitting another car near the Salida city limits, according to the sheriff's office.

The pursuit ultimately came to an end on Highway 285, when the sheriff's office says the suspect's truck "came to a rest after losing traction on the roadway." The suspect, Garrett Allen Heifner, was allegedly driving speeds up to 121 miles per hour, the sheriff's office says.

Heifner faces the following charges, according to the sheriff's office:

Speeding 40 MPH or More Over the Posted Speed Limit (class 2 traffic misdemeanor)

Vehicular Eluding (class 5 felony)

Driving Under the Influence (class 1 traffic misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (class 2 traffic misdemeanor)

Failure to Report an Accident (class 2 traffic misdemeanor)

Reckless Endangerment (class 2 misdemeanor)

Drank from and/or Possessed an Open Alcohol Container in a Motor Vehicle (class A traffic infraction)

Failed to Provide Evidence of Insurance (class 1 traffic misdemeanor)

Prohibited Use of a Weapon (Possessed Under the Influence, class 1 misdemeanor)

Failed to Obey a Traffic Control Signal (class A traffic infraction)

Failed to Use Turn Signal (class A traffic infraction)

