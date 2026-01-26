Homeward Pikes Peak hosts Stand Up for Our Community event to provide resources to unhoused

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of unhoused neighbors received critical help in Colorado Springs on Monday. The 4th annual Stand Up for Our Community event brought together dozens of agencies.

The event offered food, medical care, clothing, and more-- all in one place and hosted by Homeward Pikes Peak. The goal was to meet immediate needs during one of the coldest times of the year.

"This is all donation-based events, and so to see the people who can give in any kind of way-- even if it's donating a jacket-- you know, even if it's just being here to pour coffee," said Alisha Apodaca with Homeward Pikes Peak. "People come together to support our houseless neighbors and to see that kind of care and love is absolutely amazing, and it's definitely felt in this space."

The event also included STI testing, full pet screenings, and had close to 20 hairstylists ready to help those at the event.

Organizers say community members can continue to help by donating or volunteering through Homeward Pikes Peak.

