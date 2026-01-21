Two Army soldiers convicted of poaching on Fort Carson land

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two Army Sergeants are facing charges for poaching five mule deer on Fort Carson and one on state land.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Army Sergeant Jacob Curtis Keyser, Staff Sergeant Juan Salcedo, and a third unnamed soldier have all been convicted of misdemeanors. Keyser originally faced 30 wildlife charges, $19,005 in fines, and was issued 180 suspension points, and forfeiture of his hunting rifle. Salcedo faced 15 charges, $8,817 in fines, and was issued 65 suspension points. The third, unnamed soldier who disposed of the poached meat received a $900 fine.

CPW says the investigation began when a hunter reported a poached mule deer on Fort Carson. The investigating officer found a dead buck partially processed and abandoned, with select cuts of meat missing and its antlers removed. CPW officers located a second deer, a doe, approximately 100 yards away from the first. The doe was also partially processed and abandoned.

Investigators say they were able to identify a vehicle connected to the case, as well as social media images that identified Keyser and Salcedo. CPW obtained search warrants for Keyser, his car, and his cell phone, rendering evidence of multiple instances of poaching and trespassing on military and state lands.