Introducing Summer Strong: KRDO13 welcomes fitness enthusiast to the team

KRDO13 is excited to welcome a new face to the team!

Summer Jackson is already bringing the energy with her brand-new fitness segment, Summer Strong. The series is all about rethinking fitness — offering practical, accessible ways to stay active no matter your schedule, space, or experience level.

Summer stopped by the studio to share a bit about herself, her mission behind Summer Strong, and what viewers can expect next. To learn more about Summer, watch the video above!

She recently showed us how to burn calories in just five minutes using nothing but a chair, proving that you don’t need a gym membership or fancy equipment to get moving. So what’s coming up next?

Summer says viewers can look forward to more quick, effective workouts, fresh fitness techniques, and realistic wellness tips designed to fit into everyday life.

Catch Summer Strong on KRDO13 — and get ready to feel stronger, one move at a time.

