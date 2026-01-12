Summer Strong: Burn 100 calories in 5 minutes—using only a chair

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO13 launches a new health and fitness segment to offer you interesting, easy ways to stay fit.

Lifetime Fitness department leader Summer Jackson shows you how to burn 100 calories in just five minutes with nothing more than a chair...to keep you "Summer strong!"

Movement #1: Step-up, Step-down

Step one foot onto the chair, press through your heel to stand tall, then step back down. Alternate feet at a steady pace for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds.

Movement #2: Sit-Stand

Lower yourself into a seated position, then drive through your legs to stand back up. Continue for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds.

Movement #3: Pushups

Place your hands on the chair and extend your legs behind you. Lower your chest toward your hands, then push back up, keeping your core tight, for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds.

Movement #4: Opposite elbow, opposite knee

While seated, lift one knee and twist your torso to bring your opposite elbow toward it, engaging your core with each rep. Continue for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds.

Movement #5: Elbow dips

With your hands on the edge of the chair, bend your elbows to lower your body straight down, then press back up to the starting position for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds.

For a full demonstration of each movement, watch the attached video.

