Make-A-Wish kid gets hands on experience as a ‘broista’ ahead of Saturday’s fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 7-year-old boy hit the workforce a little early, suiting up to make drinks at Dutch Bros in Colorado Springs.

Bennett has cancer and took part in the PR event to promote an upcoming giveback campaign for Make-A-Wish Colorado. According to Make-A-Wish, Bennett is a part of the program himself and personally made a wish to go to Hawaii.

"Bennett LOVED handing out drinks to people in the drive-thru, and he made each member in their family their favorite drink," said a spokesperson with Make-A-Wish. "At the end, he said the day was 10/10!"

Coming up on Saturday, Jan. 24, all Colorado Dutch Bros will donate $1 for every drink sold to Make-A-Wish Colorado. The money will help grant wishes to children across Colorado with critical illnesses.

