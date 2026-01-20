Colorado Springs restaurant temporarily closes after break-in causes extensive kitchen damage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A local favorite Filipino restaurant on the East Side of Colorado Springs is temporarily closed after a break-in left its kitchen heavily damaged, according to the owners.

The owners tell KRDO13 they discovered the damage when they arrived at the restaurant this morning, finding ceiling tiles knocked loose, wiring hanging down, and lighting throughout the kitchen damaged. They say the condition of the space made it unsafe to operate, forcing an emergency closure.

The couple announced the closure on their Facebook page, and they received an outpouring of prayers and support.

“This has happened before, and it’s exhausting,” said Romeo Arruiza, the owner of Julie's kitchen. “We work so hard."

The restaurant announced it will remain closed until further notice while cleanup and repairs are underway. The owners say the incident is especially frustrating because this is not the first time the business has been targeted.



"We walk in the door, and then um, and then my wife called me, and said, see what's happening again here. It happens that the ceiling fell. It's, it's a huge damage again."

On Oct. 26, they say they had a diffrerent break-in that caused significant damage to the front of the building; they only recently got the windows repaired.

"We have to pay everything out of our pockets," explained Arruiza.

The owners have filed a police report with the Colorado Springs Police Department. KRDO13 has obtained the case number and reached out to CSPD’s Public Information Officer for more information about the investigation.

At this time, police have not released details about any suspects or arrests.

