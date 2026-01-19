Southern Colorado celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with marches promoting unity

Reporting by photojournalist Haden Gillespie contributed to this article.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO ) -- Across the nation, communities gathered to honor the legacy of one of America's most iconic civil rights leaders, Martin Luther King Jr.

It was no different here in Southern Colorado; groups gathered in downtown Colorado Springs to share Dr. King's message.

A message of peace, unity, and non-violence.

"It's not about race or color. It's about people. Whether you're black, white, or asian. We're all in here together, and together we are better. That's what we say, we are better together," says Reverend Dennis Mose from New Resurrection Missionary Baptist Church.

Many came together for a march to honor Martin Luther King Jr and his legacy.

"It's all about us, the next man. Thats why we march today. Hurt feet, no feet. We still march," says Reverend Mose.

One student from Coronado High School tells KRDO13 that the event inspires a sense of unity.

"Its make me feel so happy and glad. I feel like the world is really coming together. The world is really coming together and realize that we can change and we can change in good ways. It makes me feel good that so many people can come together to hear such a good message," says Aanya Peterson, a Coronado High School Student.

The bigger picture for many at the event was to keep Martin Luther King's hope of peace a present goal.

"As soon as their violence, it takes away from your message. It makes things a lot more difficult. People don't see you. They see violence. They see the actions, they see destruction," says Theron Chung a Alpha Phi Alpha Member.

