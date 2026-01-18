 Colorado Springs police investigate domestic disturbance, standoff on Whitman Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs police responded to a reported domestic disturbance early Sunday morning at a home in the 2000 block of Whitman Road.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were called to the residence around 2:11 a.m. When officers arrived, they contacted a female victim outside the home who had non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim reported she had been assaulted by a male suspect who was still inside the residence.

During the investigation, the suspect briefly exited the home before returning inside. Officers attempted to communicate with him for several hours, but he refused to come out.

CSPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit was called to the scene to assist in taking the suspect into custody. Police say the suspect is wanted on felony assault charges related to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.