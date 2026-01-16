Colorado State Patrol releases dash camera video of impaired wrong-way driver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has released body and dash camera video of a wrong-way driver who was allegedly driving drunk down Highway 6.

Troopers say the incident was around 2 a.m. on Dec. 29. A sergeant was patrolling the area when he saw a pickup truck driving the wrong way on Highway 6 near the Perry Street overpass in Denver County.

Video, seen above, shows the moments as the sergeant activated his lights and pursued the pickup truck. The truck failed to yield, and the sergeant performed a pit maneuver or "Tactical Vehicle Intervention."

"The driver appeared disoriented, stared blankly at the sergeant, and made repeated attempts to manipulate the door and controls," read a release from CSP.

With the driver's side blocked by a concrete barrier, the sergeant was able to pull the driver out from the passenger side. Troopers allege there was a strong smell of alcohol.

59-year-old Peter Hart was arrested on the following charges, according to CSP:

Failed to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicle

Drove vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both

Drove vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more

Drove vehicle on wrong side of divided highway

"The Colorado State Patrol reminds motorists that impaired driving is entirely preventable," read a statement by CSP. "If you plan to drink, plan a safe ride home using a designated driver, rideshare service, or public transportation. One decision can save lives."

